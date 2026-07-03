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Home / Jalandhar / Police conduct CASO in Kirpalpur Colony to strengthen law & order

Police conduct CASO in Kirpalpur Colony to strengthen law & order

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:11 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Police personnel during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Kirpalpur Colony, Phagwara.
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The Phagwara police on Thursday evening carried out a comprehensive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the Kirpalpur Colony area under the leadership of Madhvi Sharma.

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The operation formed part of the district police’s sustained campaign against crime and anti-social activities, with special emphasis on preventive policing, intelligence gathering and visible enforcement in vulnerable localities.

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A large contingent of police personnel, including officers from different wings, participated in the exercise. The area was cordoned off strategically before search teams fanned out through residential lanes and other identified locations. Police personnel carried out intensive verification and checking of vehicles, individuals and suspicious movements while maintaining strict adherence to legal procedures.

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During the operation, officials examined documents of vehicles, verified the identities of persons moving through the locality and remained alert to any suspicious activity that could pose a threat to public safety. The drive also served as a deterrent against criminals attempting to exploit densely populated areas for unlawful activities.

Apart from enforcement, the police also adopted a community-oriented approach by interacting with residents, traders and shopkeepers. Officers sought feedback on local security concerns, encouraged citizens to report suspicious activities without hesitation and assured them of prompt police response whenever required.

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Speaking on the occasion, SP Madhvi Sharma said that regular CASO operations are an important component of modern policing and are conducted to maintain constant vigilance, deter criminal activity and ensure that anti-social elements do not find any opportunity to disrupt peace.

She added that preventive policing, coupled with continuous patrolling, surveillance and intelligence-based operations, remains the cornerstone of the police department’s strategy to combat crime and enhance public confidence in law enforcement.

The operation concluded peacefully without any untoward incident. Senior police officials expressed satisfaction over the smooth execution of the drive and confirmed that the overall law and order situation in Phagwara remained peaceful throughout the exercise.

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