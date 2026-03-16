Police continue anti-drug drive; two youths admitted to de-addiction centre

Under SSP Jalandhar Rural, Harvinder Singh Virk, a special initiative has been launched in the Mehatpur area as part of the Yudh Nashiyan Virudh campaign, to combat drug addiction and promote rehabilitation. The Jalandhar rural police today admitted two youths to a drug de-addiction as part of the initiative while also clarifying that that no legal action will be taken against drug users who voluntarily come forward for treatment.

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Notably, a slew of drug related deaths recently rocked Mehatpur, covered in detail by The Tribune, following which the police had intensified its drive against drugs in the area. Formerly a CASO operation under SSP Jalandhar Rural, Harvinder Singh Virk, had also been held at Mehatpur on March 11 during which the police registered four FIRs, arrested five persons and recovered 74 narcotic pills.

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During the drive today, Sukhpal Singh, DSP Sub-Division Shahkot, along with Labh Singh, SHO Police Station Mehatpur and Balwinder Singh Bhullar, SHO Police Station Shahkot, appealed to residents to actively support efforts aimed at the treatment and rehabilitation of individuals suffering from drug addiction.

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DSP Shahkot said that with the cooperation of Gurjit Singh, sarpanch of village Kemwal and the local community, several youth struggling with drug addiction had voluntarily come forward for treatment.

He further appealed to all sarpanches, social workers and respected members of society to inform the police about individuals suffering from drug addiction in their respective villages so that they can be provided timely medical assistance and rehabilitation support. The police also clarified that no legal action will be taken against drug addicts who voluntarily come forward for treatment. The aim of the campaign is not punishment, but rehabilitation, recovery, and reintegration into society, the DSP said.

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Additionally, he said if anyone has information regarding drug trafficking in their area, they can share it by sending a message to the Safe Punjab (Anti-Drug Helpline): 9779100200. The identity of the informant will be kept strictly confidential. Notably, the recent anti–drug measures and drives at Mehatpur have come in the wake of the deaths of three men—the first, sarpanch Mahinder Singh of Boote Dian Channan village who succumbed to injuries sustained in February end, when several drug peddlers attacked him on finding he had tipped the police regarding them.

The two other deaths were suspected drug overdose cases—Vansh, a former Kabaddi player based in the Udhowal village was found dead on the Baloki Khera Road, 3 km from Udhowal and Anmol, a resident of Khurampur village, had also died of a suspected drug overdose on March 10. The police said the anti-drug initiatives focus on guiding affected individuals towards a healthy and dignified life through proper medical care and rehabilitation.