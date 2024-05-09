Police crack Gadaipur murder case, 2 arrested

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 8

The city police have cracked the blind murder case that took place in the Gadaipur area in which the body of the deceased was recovered from a bed box, with the arrest of two suspects in this connection.

The Commissioner of Police, Swapan Sharma, said they had received information about a foul smell emanating from a locked house in the Gadaipur locality.

He said the police teams from the Police Station Division 8 responded to the call and reached the spot with fingerprint and dog squad teams. He said during the search of the said house, a body of the deceased, identified as Vinod Kumar, was recovered from a bed box. The police had registered an an FIR under Sections 302, 201, and 34 of the IPC against unknown persons.

Sharma said after finding some evidence on the spot, the police started an investigation into the case, based on which they traced the culprits involved in this crime. He said that the police have arrested the key accused in the case, identified as Himachali Devi, a native of Kapahi, District Mandi Himachal Pradesh, now residing at Gadaipur, Jalandhar, who was in a live-in relationship with the deceased, and Sanoj Kumar, a native of Patna, Bihar, presently residing at Gadaipur.

He further said that during investigations, Himachali Devi confessed that she, with the help of Sanoj Kumar, killed Vinod Kumar, who was maligning her in public due to personal issues.

