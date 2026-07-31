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Home / Jalandhar / Police DAV School bag overall trophy at sub-junior state swimming championship

Police DAV School bag overall trophy at sub-junior state swimming championship

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:28 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Winners of Police DAV Public School pose with their medals and trophies after 37th Sub-Junior Punjab State Swimming Championship.
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Swimmers from Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar Cantonment, performed well at the 37th Sub-Junior Punjab State Swimming Championship, held recently at Delhi Public School, Ferozepur.

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The Jalandhar team, with its outstanding performance, won trophies in both the boys' and girls' categories, ultimately securing the overall trophy. From the boys' group, Divjot Singh won gold medals in the 100 m freestyle, 200 m freestyle, 400 m freestyle, 4x100 m freestyle relay and 4x100 m medley relay. He also got a silver medal in the 200 m butterfly.

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From the girls' group, Pawan Bhatia won gold medals in the 200 m butterfly and 4x100m medley relay. She also won silver medals in the 50 m butterfly, 100 m butterfly and 50 m breaststroke. Besides, she also bagged a bronze medal in the 4x100 m freestyle relay.

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The girls' group had other medallists too. Jasmeet Kaur won a bronze medal in the 4x50 m freestyle relay, 4x50 m medley relay and 100 m butterfly. Elisha won a bronze medal in the 4x50 m freestyle relay.

Both boys' and girls’ group won the third place. The girls' group also won the third place. The team also won the overall trophy. Divjot and Pawan Bhatia were also selected for the national swimming championship to be held in Jaipur from August 6-9.

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Principal Dr Yogesh Gambhir congratulated the swimmers and their coach Mohinderpal Sharma on their success. Vinod Sharma, Dimpy Malik and Tejaswini were also present on the occasion.

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