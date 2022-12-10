Police DAV celebrates 25 yrs of inception

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 9

In order to mark 25 years of its inception, Police DAV Public School organised a function ‘Aagaz se Shaheen Parwaz’. The chief guest of the event was Gaurav Yadav, DGP, Punjab.

Principal Rashmi Vij, in her speech, extended a warm welcome to the gathering. She expressed her gratitude to the officers and individuals who made a tremendous contribution in establishing the school as a prestigious institution. She mentioned the important landmarks in the history of the school and the abundant triumphs that made the school a force to reckon with.

The highlight of the cultural programme was a ballet ‘Aagaz Se Shaheen Parwaz’ depicting the journey beginning from the inception of the school, the challenges and the great achievements.

The chief guest appreciated how the school maintains a fine balance between academics and co-curricular activities. Students who had showcased remarkable performance in academics and co-curricular activities were honoured. Four retired DGPs of Punjab — MS Bhullar, DR Bhatti, Rajan Gupta and MK Tewari — also attended the event.