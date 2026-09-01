Police DAV students shine at Jaipur Yoga League

Two students from Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, excelled in the 10th Jaipur Yoga League held at Jaipur. Shayra Sharma, a Class V student, achieved second place individually in the beginner-level yoga asana category, while Kovida Sharma, another Class V student, demonstrated her excellent yoga practice by participating in the more difficult and advanced category. Principal Dr Yogesh Gambhir congratulated their mentor, Rupa Basak and Chandra Mohan, on the students’ remarkable achievement. He motivated the students to continue the winning streak in future. Dimpy Malik was also present on the occasion.

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