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Home / Jalandhar / Police DAV swimmers shine at 70th School State Games championship

Police DAV swimmers shine at 70th School State Games championship

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:15 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Winners of swimming championship pose with their medals in Sangrur.
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Police DAV Public School swimmers brought laurels to the school and district with their impressive performances at the 70th School State Games Swimming Championship held in Sangrur.

In the boys’ Under-17 category, Devansh Sharma won gold medals in the 400m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay, and silver medals in the 4x100m freestyle relay. Himanshu Sharma won a gold medal in the 4x100m medley relay and a silver medal in the 4x100m freestyle. Divjot Singh won silver medals in the 200m freestyle, 200m butterfly and 4x100m freestyle. Aarav Singh Sodhi won bronze medals in the 4x100m freestyle, 800m freestyle, and 50m butterfly.

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In the girls’ Under-14 category, Pawni Bhatia won gold medals in the 100m butterfly and 200m butterfly, silver medals in the 50m butterfly, bronze medals in the 4x100m freestyle relay, and bronze medals in the 4x100m medley relay. Jasmeet Kaur won bronze medals in the 50m backstroke, 4x100m freestyle relay, and 4x100m medley relay.

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Principal Dr Rajveer Singh Kang congratulated all the winners and their coaches Mahendra Pal and Tejaswini on this remarkable achievement and wished them a bright future.

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