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Home / Jalandhar / 'Police deleted drug sting videos', Cong stages dharna at Garhshankar police station

'Police deleted drug sting videos', Cong stages dharna at Garhshankar police station

Police confirm arrest of leader’s aide in cannabis consumption case

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Our Correspondent
Garhshankar, Updated At : 08:28 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Congress leaders and supporters stage a dharna outside the Garhshankar police station.
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A Congress leader’s associate was arrested by the Garhshankar police in an alleged cannabis consumption case after the leader and his team reportedly reached Denowal Khurd village (Basti Sansian) to conduct a sting operation into the alleged sale of drugs.

Congress leader Gurtej Singh Pannu staged a dharna outside the Garhshankar police station last night, alleging that the police had registered a false case against his associate and deleted videos recorded during the operation.

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Pannu said he had posted a video on social media on Saturday highlighting the alleged drug trade in Denowal Khurd. He subsequently visited the village with his team to conduct a sting operation.

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According to Pannu, police personnel arrived in vehicles, detained his associate Shawan Kumar and took him to the police station. He alleged that the police later registered a case against Shawan for cannabis consumption, although he did not consume drugs.

Pannu further alleged that the police took his mobile phone into their possession and deleted the videos recorded during the operation. He warned that the Congress would launch protests if the case against Shawan was not withdrawn.

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Garhshankar SHO Gagandeep Singh Sekhon told mediapersons that Shawan had been arrested from Denowal Khurd village. The police version of the allegations regarding the deletion of videos and the alleged drug sale was not available.

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