DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / Police detain SAD (A) leader, party condemns desecration of statue

Police detain SAD (A) leader, party condemns desecration of statue

Tension flared in Phillaur and Goraya, India, after police briefly detained Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leader Harjinder Singh Jakhu and supporters. They were gathered to pay tribute to Dr. Ambedkar and protest the desecration of his statue. Police intervened, citing public order concerns, detaining the group for about two hours. The detention sparked a protest outside the police station, leading to their release without charges. Jakhu condemned the police action, claiming it was unjustified. While the situation is calm, tensions remain high as authorities monitor the aftermath of the aborted protest and the community's reaction to the statue desecration. (This summary is generated via AI.)
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jun 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SAD (A) leader Dr Harjinder Jakhu along with his supporters after being released from brief detention by the police. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Tension simmered in the Phillaur and Goraya areas on Tuesday after the police briefly detained Harjinder Singh Jakhu, state vice-president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), along with a group of party supporters. The group had gathered near the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in village Nangal, Phillaur, to pay tribute and hold a rally condemning the desecration of the social reformer’s statue.

Advertisement

The event, as per the SAD (A)’s schedule, was to be addressed by party working president Emaan Singh Mann and followed by a community langar. However, local police intervened before the programme could commence, citing concerns over potential disruption to public order. Jakhu and approximately 15-20 party activists were taken into preventive custody and escorted to Goraya police station, where they were detained for nearly two hours.

Their detention prompted a swift reaction, with hundreds of SAD(A) supporters from nearby areas, including Phagwara, Goraya and Phillaur, assembling outside the Goraya police station. Following mounting pressure and the peaceful congregation of party workers, the detained leaders were released without charges.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media after his release, Harjinder Singh Jakhu strongly criticised what he described as the administration’s “unjustified high-handedness”, asserting that the party’s intent was peaceful and constitutional. The situation in Phillaur and surrounding areas remains calm but tense, as local authorities continue to monitor the aftermath of the aborted protest and the community’s response to the statue desecration incident. No fresh arrests or protests were reported at the time of filing this report.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts