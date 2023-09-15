Police, Edu Dept join hands to curb drug menace

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 14

The Police and Education Departments on Wednesday launched a special drive to apprise people, especially youngsters about health risks and severe consequences of consuming drugs.

During launch of the special awareness campaign at a local government senior secondary school, top officials of both departments decided to make this initiative a mass movement across the district. Addressing teachers of senior secondary schools in the district, Rajpal Singh Sandhu, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), said that in association with the teaching fraternity, students and their parents, the drive could be made far more effective.

He said students and teachers could play a vital role in taking the message against drugs to the grassroots level thus paving a way to keep youngsters away from the social menace. The drive would also focus to make youngsters aware about the risks of consuming different drugs, he said.

Urging the teachers to voluntarily participate in the drive and spread requisite information amongst students, the SSP said unified efforts were required to combat the menace.

Without community support, no campaign could be successful, the SSP said, while adding that maximum people should be involved in the noble cause that was concerned with the future of the youth.

He said joint efforts of teachers, students and parents could bear good results. He also sought suggestions from teachers present on the occasion, who emphasised to inspire students to read books, participate in sports activities and embark on informative tours.

The SSP said that the Police Department would ensure all possible cooperation and help in the drive.

Lauding both the departments, District Education Officer (DEO) Daljeet Kaur said unified efforts could definitively bring constructive results and make youngsters aware about the harmful effects of drugs. DSPs Amrik Singh Chahal and Harpreet Singh, programme coordinator Sunil Bajaj, Dr Sandeep Bhola and others were also present on the occasion.

#drug menace #Phagwara