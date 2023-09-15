 Police, Edu Dept join hands to curb drug menace : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Police, Edu Dept join hands to curb drug menace

Police, Edu Dept join hands to curb drug menace

Police, Edu Dept join hands to curb drug menace

SSP Rajpal Sandhu addresses participants at an anti-drug drive.



Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 14

The Police and Education Departments on Wednesday launched a special drive to apprise people, especially youngsters about health risks and severe consequences of consuming drugs.

During launch of the special awareness campaign at a local government senior secondary school, top officials of both departments decided to make this initiative a mass movement across the district. Addressing teachers of senior secondary schools in the district, Rajpal Singh Sandhu, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), said that in association with the teaching fraternity, students and their parents, the drive could be made far more effective.

He said students and teachers could play a vital role in taking the message against drugs to the grassroots level thus paving a way to keep youngsters away from the social menace. The drive would also focus to make youngsters aware about the risks of consuming different drugs, he said.

Urging the teachers to voluntarily participate in the drive and spread requisite information amongst students, the SSP said unified efforts were required to combat the menace.

Without community support, no campaign could be successful, the SSP said, while adding that maximum people should be involved in the noble cause that was concerned with the future of the youth.

He said joint efforts of teachers, students and parents could bear good results. He also sought suggestions from teachers present on the occasion, who emphasised to inspire students to read books, participate in sports activities and embark on informative tours.

The SSP said that the Police Department would ensure all possible cooperation and help in the drive.

Lauding both the departments, District Education Officer (DEO) Daljeet Kaur said unified efforts could definitively bring constructive results and make youngsters aware about the harmful effects of drugs. DSPs Amrik Singh Chahal and Harpreet Singh, programme coordinator Sunil Bajaj, Dr Sandeep Bhola and others were also present on the occasion.

#drug menace #Phagwara

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

2
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

3
Patiala

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

4
Diaspora

Teenager Sikh student ‘kicked, punched, pepper-sprayed’ on bus in Canada

5
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

6
J & K

Anantnag encounter: Two militants trapped day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed

7
India

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

8
J & K

Local Uzair Khan among 2 LeT militants involved in killing of Army officers, DSP in Kashmir: Police

9
J & K

Martyred J-K Police officer's father overcomes grief to salute his son

10
India

India calls for action after video shows US cop laughing over Andhra Pradesh student's death

Don't Miss

View All
Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Top News

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM Modi

Opposition bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

Opposition’s INDIA bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub Baramulla district

SC amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections

Supreme Court amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections


Cities

View All

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

AAP Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh questions own party govt over ‘School of Eminence’

'Unique ID' for industrialists in Punjab border districts

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police

School office set afire by miscreants in Tarn Taran

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Chandigarh Administration can take decision on share-wise property

Get passport application processed on doorstep

Admn convinces GMCH JRs, strike called off

Fake encounter: 3 former Punjab Police officers get life term for killing three

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Lovely takes over as chief of Delhi Congress

Nominations close for DU students’ union poll

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Jalandhar: Detention of employees’ union leaders ahead of Sarkar Sanatkar Milni condemned

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Man attacked over old enmity

Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Industrialist couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife missing

Four months on, Ludhiana man held for woman’s murder

Punjabi University’s prof thrashed over girl student’s death

Punjabi University’s professor thrashed over girl student’s death

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

PLW runner books Asian Games berth

Couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife yet to be traced