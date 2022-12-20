 Police exceed their stay on Phagwara MC land : The Tribune India

Police exceed their stay on Phagwara MC land

Civic body not able to get its premises freed from cops’ control I DSP office functioning from guesthouse



Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, December 19

Though the Municipal Corporation authorities are warning people to remove illegal encroachments, expecting the MC to clear encroachments from public property may be asking for too much as the civic body has not been able to evict encroachers from properties under its direct control.

On the Wrong side of law

The police have been illegally occupying the municipal council’s guesthouse for the past 29 years despite being asked to move out.

The office of the DSP, presently the SP office, is functioning from the guesthouse. But given the power that the police wield, no authority in the corporation has been able to get the premises vacated.

It is learnt that the erstwhile Nagar Council had passed resolutions and submitted a memorandum to the Punjab DGP and Principal Secretary, Local Bodies, more than 15 years back to initiate the necessary steps to get the guesthouse vacated.

Although the new police complex, including offices and residences, has been constructed near Gurdwara Sukhchain Sahib, the police do not seem to be in a mood to vacate the guesthouse.

SP, Phagwara, Mukhtiar Rai expressed his ignorance about the matter saying he had joined duty in this office only, and moreover, the Municipal Corporation never asked him to vacate the guesthouse. The police have encroached upon the PRTC land and the traffic police office is functioning from the bus stand land in Phagwara for the last several years.

Another significant occupation about which the Council has not been able to do anything is a large portion of its premises occupied by the City Club for the last 46 years. Its lease expired in 1976.

The City Club, which is headed by the Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, who is the permanent president of the club, was paying a token rent of Re 1 to the Council till 13 years ago when the then NC president Kharaiti Lal Gaba hiked it to Rs 100 per month, whereas the present market rate of the area is more than Rs 2 lakh per month.

Municipal Corporation employees told The Tribune that neither was the club renewing its lease nor was it considering increase in lease rent. However, they would take up the matter soon. Moreover, the City Club is presently running in loss due to parking of JCB machines and garbage trollies.

