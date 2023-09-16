Police firing case : High Court adjourns hearing to Oct 6

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 15

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday adjourned hearing to October 6 on a petition for registering a criminal case under Sections 302, 307 and 34 of the IPC against the then DM, SSP and SP (Operations) in connection with the Nakodar police firing case of 1986.

A criminal petition was filed by Baldev Singh of Littran village seeking the setting up of an SIT (Special Investigation Team) preferably of the CBI for an investigation into the killing of four young persons, including Ravinder Singh (son of the petitioner), after registering an FIR against the then DM Darbara Singh Guru, SSP Mohd Izhar Alam and SP (Operations) Ashwani Kumar Sharma. The petition came up for hearing on Thursday before a High Court Bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingar.

In its order the court stated: “Learned state counsel seeks time to file the latest status report. List the case on October 6, 2023.”

