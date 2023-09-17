Police freeze drug smugglers’ properties worth Rs 40.5 crore

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 16

Acting against a family that has been involved in drug peddling since long, the Jalandhar Rural police froze properties worth Rs 40.5 crore amassed by drug peddlers at Rehrwan village.

The frozen assets include a farm house, a home, 255 kanal of land, several vehicles and agricultural machinery bought through drug money. Six people of the family had been involved in the drug trade since long.

73 cases registered SSP Jalandhar (Rural) Mukhwinder Singh said in all 73 cases were registered against these six persons. While 25 cases were registered against Kulwant Singh, 21 against Dilbagh Singh, eight against Varinderpal Singh, seven against Sukhpreet Singh, five against Jaswinder Singh, three each against Swaran Singh and Avtar Singh and one against Charanjit Singh.

SSP Jalandhar (Rural) Mukhwinder Singh said Kulwant Singh, alias Kanti, Varinder Pal Singh, Sukhpreet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Dilbagh Singh, alias Bagha, Swaran Singh, residents of Rehrwan village in Shahlot, Jalandhar, had amassed huge property by indulging in the drug trade for the past several years. Two more villagers - Avtar Singh and Charanjit Singh - had also been named by the police.

The SSP said acting against the suspects as per the Section 68(I) of the NDPS Act, notices to attach their properties worth Rs 40.3 crore were issued. The properties amassed by the family from drug smuggling at Rehrwan village include a farm house (worth Rs 50 lakh), a residential house (worth Rs 2 crore), 255 kanal and 1 marla land (worth Rs 4.78 crore), 5 cars, 5 motorbikes, 1 truck, 1 combine, 1 JCB machine, 6 tractors and 2 tippers.

The SSP said notices were pasted outside these establishments. Properties amassed by drug smugglers in the Shahkot area were also being identified. These would be attached in respective cases as per the orders of the Central and state governments.

