Police Games conclude

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 15

The 71st All-India Police Games concluded at PAP Grounds on Thursday with Punjab teams winning trophies in both men and women categories of handball matches.

Special Director of Intelligence Bureau Manmohan Singh was the chief guest and the DGP of Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, was the guest of honour. They presented prizes to the winners. In the finals of the men’s handball, Punjab defeated CISF 28-18. In the women’s category, Punjab got the better of SSB 38-27.