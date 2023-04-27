Police get 3 youths admitted to drug de-addiction centre

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 26

In a move to extend a helping hand to drug addicts so that they can shun drugs and get back to their normal lives, Jalandhar Cantt ACP Harshpreet Singh and police officers of Jalandhar Heights chowki got three youth, who were hooked to drugs, admitted to Bolster Drug De-addiction Centre, Khurla Kingra here for the treatment.

ASI Victor Masih, incharge Jalandhar Heights police chowki, said the youth were from Kadianwali and Pholriwal villages of Jalandhar Cantt. He said they got addicted to drugs due to family issues and unemployment. “All three of them belong to poor families, with their parents working as labourers and house helps. Village residents had informed us that the youngsters were trapped in drug abuse, however, they are now willing to recover”, he added.

He said after getting their medical tests done from their own pocket, he with the help of his senior officials and the management of Bolster Drug De-addiction Centre got them admitted there. “They are now being given treatment free of cost”, said Masih, adding that under the supervision of his senior officials, he had in the last few years got nearly 200 addicts admitted to different de-addiction centres and at Civil Hospital, Jalandhar.

ASI Victor said on the directives of Police Commissioner Kuldeep Chahal and ADCP-2 Aditya, the police have adopted a humanitarian approach towards those addicted to drugs. “We pay regular visits to the villages falling in our area, and talk to the residents about youngsters addicted to drugs.

Sometimes, it’s the addict’s family members who bring them to us, saying they can’t afford the treatment, and seek help, and on other occasions, we police officials with the help of village residents, motivate them to get the treatment and live a better life”, he added.

He further said three youngsters who were admitted by them to a de-addiction centre last year, after recovering had got jobs in the de-addiction centre only, and were living a better life now.