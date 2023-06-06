Police get over 3K plaints of immigration fraud online

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, June 5

Since its inception, the Public Grievances Division of the Punjab Police has been flooded with several complaints from all over the state. As many 8,165 complaints related to money fraud and more than 3,000 related to immigration fraud have been registered on the portal.

Besides, above 294 complaints on chit fund frauds and 759 on bank frauds have been registered. Apart from this, nine acid attack complaints have been also been filed at the portal.

Under the economic offence head, more than 230 complaints regarding ATM frauds have been reported. Apart from these, above 294 complaints on chit fund frauds, and 759 on bank frauds have been registered. Apart from this, nine acid attack complaints have been also been filed at the portal.

ADGP MF Farooqui said, “With the help of this system, we could also be able to make policies. We would get information on crime patterns in different areas. So, it is not only a part of the complaint mechanism, we can do a lot more than that.

“For example, if we get to know that accidents are happening in a particular area, traffic policies can be formed accordingly.

The portal is for lodging complaints related to crime against women and children, economic and traffic offences, cyber fraud, property disputes, drug and alcohol, etc.

The complainants would earlier get hassled as in several cases their complaints would not get registered due to some reason or the other. In some cases, people would say that the police personnel didn’t listen to them, act upon and register their complaints.

Also, above 3,400 complaints have been registered against police officials too under various sub heads, like, bribery, favouring someone, not acting on report etc.

The Tribune had earlier highlighted that show-cause notices have already been issued to police personnel and gazetted police officers in the state for lapses in disposing of complaints that are registered with the Public Grievances Division.

A departmental inquiry against the police personnel has already been initiated.

To handle the system in an effective manner, an eight-desk system has been created to handle eight police ranges in the state. Each range has three districts. The staff members working on these desks have been assigned the task to monitor and examine reports coming from their respective ranges, minutely.