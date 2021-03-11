Police help three overcome drug addiction

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 20

In a move to extend helping hand to drug addicts, officials of Jalandhar Commissionerate Police on Saturday got three drug-dependent youngsters admitted to a de-addiction centre here.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Babandeep Singh said on the directives of Police Commissioner Gursharan Singh Sandhu, the police have launched a special drive against the drugs, following which round-the-clock surveillance was being ensured over unscrupulous elements. He said a team of Sadar police station led by SHO Ajayab Singh had rounded up three youngsters belonging to Kadianwali village, who were later found to be trapped in drug abuse.

Won’t book addicts The police department has adopted a humanitarian approach towards those addicted to drugs. Rather than booking them under the NDPS Act, we are committed to ensuring their wellbeing through treatment at de-addiction centres. —Babandeep Singh, ACP

He said the youngsters were willing to overcome the addiction, therefore, acting swiftly, the police took the trio to Bolster Drug De-addiction Centre, Khurla Kingra, and got them admitted for further treatment with the help of some prominent local residents.

Victor Masih of Sadar Police Station team said all three youngsters were in the age group 25 to 30. He said they were working as daily-wagers. “They have been addicted to drugs for the past many years. On many occasions, they have even beaten their family members in the intoxicated state. They got hooked on drugs because of the bad company they were in”, he added.

The ACP, meanwhile, urged village residents to help police identify drug addicts so that their proper treatment could be ensured through government-run rehabilitation programmes, including OOAT centres. He said the police department had adopted a humanitarian approach towards those affected with drugs and that rather than booking them under the NDPS Act, the police was committed to ensuring their well-being through treatment at de-addiction centers.

The ACP also called upon drug-affected youngsters to participate in the state government’s de-addiction and rehabilitation programme. Villagers from Kadianwali village lauded the efforts of the Sadar police station and ensured their maximum support in this noble initiative.