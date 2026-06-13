Police hold workshop in Phillaur on tackling counterfeiting, smuggling

Amardeep Singh Rai, Special Director General of Police, Punjab while addressing a session on capacity building programme for police officers on ‘Tackling Counterfeiting and Smuggling: Strategies for Effective Enforcement’ at Police Academy, Phillaur on Friday stressed that illicit trade has emerged as a complex challenge with far-reaching economic and social consequences.

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The programme, which was organised by FICCI-CASCADE, brought together senior police officers, government officials, legal experts and industry representatives together, to deliberate on the growing threat posed by counterfeiting, smuggling and other forms of illicit trade.

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Counterfeiting and smuggling not only undermine legitimate businesses and government revenues but also threaten consumer safety and fuel illegal networks, Rai said. Tackling these challenges requires robust enforcement, continuous capacity-building and coordinated action among government agencies, law enforcement authorities and industry stakeholders, he asserted. During the occasion, Mohammed Tayyab, Secretary, Jails Department, Government of Punjab, highlighted the importance of institutional preparedness in addressing economic offences.

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He said, “As illicit trade networks become increasingly sophisticated, enforcement agencies must remain equipped with the knowledge, skills and tools required to effectively detect, investigate and prevent such crimes. Capacity-building initiatives play a vital role in strengthening this preparedness.”

Ankurjeet Singh, Additional Secretary Home, Government of Punjab, said that counterfeiting and smuggling have evolved beyond conventional economic crimes and are increasingly linked to organised criminal activities. “Effective enforcement today requires a combination of intelligence-led policing, inter-agency cooperation and awareness of emerging trends in illicit trade. Strengthening the capabilities of frontline officers is critical to safeguarding the economy and protecting citizens from the harmful effects of counterfeit and smuggled goods,” he said.

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Deep Chand, Advisor, FICCI CASCADE and former Special Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, said illicit trade continues to inflict significant losses on legitimate businesses while creating serious challenges for law enforcement agencies. “Counterfeiting and smuggling distort fair market competition, deprive governments of revenue and expose consumers to unsafe products. Through sustained engagement with enforcement agencies and policymakers, FICCI CASCADE is committed to strengthening awareness and building institutional capacity to address these challenges effectively,” Chand added.