 Police identification goof-up leads to twist in Gadaipur murder : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • Police identification goof-up leads to twist in Gadaipur murder

Police identification goof-up leads to twist in Gadaipur murder

Police identification goof-up leads to twist in Gadaipur murder


Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 11

In a startling turn of events, Commissionerate police officials find themselves reeling after a major blunder in the Gadaipur murder case. The police, which had claimed to have traced the case within 24 hours, have mistakenly identified a living individual as deceased, casting doubt on their investigation methods.

The goof-up came to the fore when reports emerged of a missing person from Kapurthala, later traced to Gadaipur. The missing individual’s son contested the police assertion that the body found, supposedly belonging to Vinod Yadav, alias Nakul (which was found from a bed box), was, in fact, his father Yograj.

This mishap has sparked widespread embarrassment for the police force and raised serious concerns regarding the efficacy of their investigation. Despite deploying forensic teams and the dog squad, including fingerprint analysis, to establish the victim’s identity, the police erred in their conclusion.

The police are now maintaining silence in the case, and reportedly scrambling to locate Vinod and ascertain his relationship with the apprehended suspect, Himachali Devi.

Earlier, Himachali Devi in her statement to the police had confessed that she, with the help of his friend Sanoj Kumar, killed Vinod Kumar as he was maligning her in public due to personal issues. It was reported that Himachali Devi was in a live-in relationship with Vinod.

Police officials from Division Number 8 have confirmed recording statements from Yograj’s son and initiated medical examinations, including DNA testing, to confirm the victim’s identity. Besides, they said the efforts are on to locate Vinod Kumar while Himachali Devi remains in custody pending further probe.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Centre accepts IAS officer and BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu’s resignation, asks Punjab for an NOC

2
Amritsar

Late Sidhu Moosewala’s parents, newborn visit Golden Temple

3
India

Explainer: Does interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal have a political angle

4
India

BJP will not form government on June 4, says Arvind Kejriwal as he holds first roadshow during election campaign after release from jail

5
India

Man hacks minor girl to death as their engagement is cancelled; severed head found on tree branch

6
India

Modi will continue to be PM even after being 75, says Amit Shah on Arvind Kejriwal's ‘age bar in BJP’ remark

7
Punjab

Punjab Police bust interstate drug smuggling gang

8
India

Narendra Modi is a 'puppet king' of 'tempo billionaires': Rahul Gandhi

9
Science Technology

This WhatsApp feature will restrict users from taking screenshots of profile pictures

10
Haryana

Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Top News

Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, claims Congress; says poll officials ‘targeting’ opposition leaders

Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, claims Congress; says poll officials ‘targeting’ opposition leaders

Kharge on Saturday addressed back-to-back Lok Sabha election...

Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar killing case

Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder

22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...

Badrinath temple opens for devotees; Chardham Yatra begins

Badrinath temple opens for devotees; Chardham Yatra begins

The doors of the Badrinath temple are opened amid the chanti...

Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty

Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty

Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

Punjab DGP Gurpreet, Himachal DGP Satwant, Chandigarh SSP Ka...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Employees get last chance to give explanation for absence from poll duty

12 except Congress, AAP aspirants filed nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Anil Joshi failed to solve dump issue during his tenure as minister: Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

No roadshow, Congress’s Manish Tewari plans padayatra on May 14 to file papers

No roadshow, Congress’s Manish Tewari plans padayatra on May 14 to file papers

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

INDIA VOTES 2024: Manish Tewari raps JP Nadda for seeking 5 more years to resolve issues

Congress candidate adopting ‘copycat’ approach: Sanjay Tandon

BJP president JP Nadda meets ex-MP Satya Pal Jain

Temple round, BJP salvo: Kejri hits the road in Delhi

Temple round, BJP salvo: Kejri hits the road in Delhi

CM has joined ‘jail return club’, says BJP

BJP leaders from other states address rallies

Delhi Congress plans intensive poll campaign

Dust storm claims two lives, 17 injured

Fake holiday package gang busted

Fake holiday package gang busted

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major setback to SAD as Susheel joins saffron party

AAP insulted martyrs with false slogans: Chandumajra

Tinu, Anita Som Parkash to file nomination papers tomorrow

Channi struggling to shake off ‘outsider’ tag, says Phillaur MLA

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

CBI files case against SHO, three other police officials

Dr Surjit Patar leaves a rich legacy behind

Mysterious death of Jagraon man turns out to be murder

Man jumps from hospital building, dies

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

National Theatre Arts Society stages 261st edition of monthly garden natak mela in Patiala

How dropping letter ‘T’ turned Surjit Singh into Surjit Patar