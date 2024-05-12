Police identification goof-up leads to twist in Gadaipur murder

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 11

In a startling turn of events, Commissionerate police officials find themselves reeling after a major blunder in the Gadaipur murder case. The police, which had claimed to have traced the case within 24 hours, have mistakenly identified a living individual as deceased, casting doubt on their investigation methods.

The goof-up came to the fore when reports emerged of a missing person from Kapurthala, later traced to Gadaipur. The missing individual’s son contested the police assertion that the body found, supposedly belonging to Vinod Yadav, alias Nakul (which was found from a bed box), was, in fact, his father Yograj.

This mishap has sparked widespread embarrassment for the police force and raised serious concerns regarding the efficacy of their investigation. Despite deploying forensic teams and the dog squad, including fingerprint analysis, to establish the victim’s identity, the police erred in their conclusion.

The police are now maintaining silence in the case, and reportedly scrambling to locate Vinod and ascertain his relationship with the apprehended suspect, Himachali Devi.

Earlier, Himachali Devi in her statement to the police had confessed that she, with the help of his friend Sanoj Kumar, killed Vinod Kumar as he was maligning her in public due to personal issues. It was reported that Himachali Devi was in a live-in relationship with Vinod.

Police officials from Division Number 8 have confirmed recording statements from Yograj’s son and initiated medical examinations, including DNA testing, to confirm the victim’s identity. Besides, they said the efforts are on to locate Vinod Kumar while Himachali Devi remains in custody pending further probe.

