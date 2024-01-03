Police identify vulnerable areas, carry out search ops

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 2

In order to maintain law and order in the city, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police led by Commissioner of Police Jalandhar Swapan Sharma conducted massive search operations in the city today.

At the bus stand in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Tribune Photos

Divulging the details, the Commissioner of Police said the cops conducted three massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the police commissionerate area. He said that these operations were part of Operation Eagle 3 programme and were led by senior officers of the district police.

Swapan Sharma said that the vulnerable areas of the city were identified and the Commissionerate Police undertook checking in these areas.

He said at the Jalandhar bus stand, search operation was carried under supervision of ADCP 2 and ACP Model Town. He said that a force of around 100 persons carried on the massive drive to keep a tab on the anti-social elements and instil a sense of security amongst the masses.

Likewise, CP Sharma said that a similar drive was also undertaken at city railway station under supervision of ACP North with a force of around 50 personnel.

He further said that at the Jalandhar Cantt railway station checking was conducted under the supervision of ACP Cantt with a force of around 50 personnel. He added that during the drive special anti-sabotage checking teams, sniffer dogs and vahan checking teams were also deployed to keep a strict vigil over the anti-social elements.

Sharma, while reiterating the firm commitment of Jalandhar Commissionerate Police to serve the residents, said that no stone will be left unturned for accomplishing this noble cause.