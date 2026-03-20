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Home / Jalandhar / Police intensify crackdown on drug trafficking

Police intensify crackdown on drug trafficking

Multiple arrests and seizures in Jalandhar-Kapurthala Belt

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:08 PM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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In a sustained drive against narcotics trafficking, the police across Kapurthala district have registered multiple cases under the NDPS Act, leading to the arrest of several individuals and recovery of heroin, poppy husk and pharmaceutical drugs in separate operations.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said one of the key arrests involved a woman identified as Manjit Kaur, alias Lali. Lali was apprehended near Subhanpur after she attempted to dispose of a suspicious packet upon noticing a police patrol, the SSP said. A search conducted in the presence of a woman constable led to the recovery of approximately 12 grams of heroin, following which a case was registered under the NDPS Act against Lali, he said.

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In another major operation based on specific intelligence inputs, the police intercepted two trucks near a checkpoint and arrested three individuals — Manjit Singh, Sarbjit Singh, and Ranjit Singh. During search, the police recovered around 10 kg of poppy husk (5 kg from each vehicle). Both trucks were seized, and further investigations initiated to trace the source and intended distribution network of the contraband.

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Continuing the crackdown, the police arrested Jauna Singh from the Subhanpur area after recovering 6 gm of heroin from him during routine patrolling. In a separate case, Simranjit Singh, alias Manna, was arrested near a hospital road with 57 intoxicating tablets and 1,400 Pregabalin capsules.

In another significant seizure, two individuals identified as Malkit Singh, alias Banga, and Jaspal Singh, alias Vicky, were intercepted while travelling on a motorcycle. Upon search, the police recovered around 220 gm heroin from their possession. The motorcycle used in the incident was also seized.

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In another incident, a woman identified as Sandeep Kaur was arrested in Kapurthala after the police recovered 120 intoxicating tablets from her during a routine patrol operation. The police said all accused were booked under the NDPS Act.

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