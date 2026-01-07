DT
Home / Jalandhar / Police make multiple drug busts in Banga

Police make multiple drug busts in Banga

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Banga, Updated At : 04:16 AM Jan 07, 2026 IST
The police have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking with multiple cases registered under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across different districts, resulting in the arrest of several accused and seizure of heroin and poppy husk.

SP Sarabjit Bahia said here today that a case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act was registered after police intercepted a suspicious youth near the Mehndipur bypass. The accused, identified as Sarabjit alias Sabi, resident of Rurki Khas under Garhshankar police station in Hoshiarpur district, was found in possession of a polythene packet containing heroin. On weighing, the recovered contraband was found to be 4 grams. The accused, has been arrested and further investigation is underway to trace the source and supply chain, said SP Bahia.

In a separate incident, a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act after police recovered 4 grams of heroin from Vijayesh Kumar alias Rinku, son of Satpal, a resident of Goslan village under Sadar Banga police station.

The recovery was made during a routine naka checking operation near village Goslan when the accused allegedly attempted to dispose of the contraband upon noticing the police party. He was apprehended after a brief chase and arrested on the spot.

Meanwhile, SP Bahia said in Balachaur city police have registered a case under Section 15 of the NDPS Act after seizing 5 kilograms of poppy husk from Kulvinder Singh alias Shoki, son of Ajit Singh, a resident of Simbal Majara, Balachaur. The accused was apprehended near the T-point on the Ghanour bypass during early morning patrol hours. Police recovered the poppy husk from a plastic bag carried by the accused, who allegedly attempted to flee after discarding the bag in nearby bushes. He has also been arrested and the contraband seized as per legal procedure.

SP Bahia stated that all cases are being investigated thoroughly, and strict legal action will be taken against those involved.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

