Police nab two criminals in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

PHAGWARA, APRIL 7

The Phagwara police arrested two criminals and recovered one motorcycle (PB-09P-3750), two mobile phones and Rs 5,365 cash from their possession here on Saturday night.

While confirming the crime, Phagwara Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the arrested accused were identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Luv, and Jasbir Singh, alias Rohit, both residents of Khatti village near Phagwara.

She said those arrested have confessed their involvement in four different criminal incidents in Phagwara city and Phagwara Sadar area and were facing criminal cases registered against them under Sections 379-B, 457, 380 and 34 of the IPC in different police stations.

Meanwhile, the DSP, Jaspreet Singh, said the accused would be produced before a local judicial magistrate on Monday.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara