Police quiz lone survivor in game-related suicide case in Nawanshahr

The police today questioned 15-year-old Maninder Singh, the sole survivor, after he and his friends, Dilpreet Singh (21) and Paramjit Singh, both from Garh Padhana village in Nawanshahr, allegedly consumed a poisonous substance. While Paramjit Singh reportedly died on the spot, Dilpreet Singh died late Tuesday night. Maninder Singh is said to be out of danger.

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Officials said the three youngsters had reportedly suffered financial losses of around Rs 5-7 lakh while playing an online game.

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A police official said investigators were questioning Maninder as he is still recovering and, given his age and condition, they do not want to put him under pressure.

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According to the official, Maninder told the police that they used to play games together on Dilpreet's phone. After losing a substantial amount of money, they allegedly decided to end their lives. The teenager also reportedly told the investigators that they had discussed and planned when and how they would take the extreme step.

DSP Pankaj Sharma said, “Accounts of Dilpreet will be checked.”

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Meanwhile, relatives of Dilpreet Singh are expected to arrive from abroad on Friday. The police will ask them to know whether they had any knowledge of the financial losses.

Dilpreet's father had died, while his mother is reportedly unwell. His sister has also told the police that she was unaware of the circumstances surrounding the incident. The other two youngsters, Paramjit Singh and Maninder Singh, also reportedly belonged to financially modest families.