Police recover more pistols from gangster Balachauria

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 3

In an ongoing drive against anti-social elements, the Nawanshahr police recovered more pistols and live cartridges from notorious gangster Sandeep Kumar, alias Ravi Balachauria, who was brought on production warrant from the Central Jail Amritsar.

Akhil Chaudhary, SSP, Nawanshahr, said a police team under Mukesh Kumar SP (Inv), DSP (D), and CIA staff, led by Inspector Avtar Singh, nabbed two accused - Akashdeep Singh of Parowal village and Akashdeep, alias Billa, of Moranwali village - with 1-kg heroin, three pistols, 260 cartridges, Rs 1.40 lakh drug money and an Activa scooter on July 27.

He said for investigation of this case, a Special Investigation Team was constituted and the team brought notorious gangster Ravi Balachauria from the Central Jail, Amritsar, on production warrant. They arrested him and took him to police remand for interrogation.

“During further investigation, it is revealed that one person namely Satnam Singh, alias Satta, is also a member of this narco-organised crime syndicate, who is actively involved in smuggling of weapons on the behest of Balachauria,” he said.

