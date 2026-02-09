Police register case over alleged Rs5 lakh property fraud

The Phagwara Sadar police have registered a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code in connection with an alleged property-related cheating incident involving a sum of Rs 5 lakh. The case has been filed following an inquiry conducted on the basis of a complaint submitted by Vinayak Gupta, a resident of village Khajurla, near Phagwara.

Phagwara SP Madhvi Sharma told that, the case has been registered against Gurkamal Singh, originally a resident of Jagraon city and presently residing in Khajurla, under Police Station Sadar Phagwara. After preliminary verification of the allegations, the police found sufficient grounds to proceed with formal registration of the case.

The complainant alleged that the accused entered into a deal related to the sale of property and received an amount of Rs 5,00,000 from him. It was further alleged that despite taking the money, the accused failed to execute the property registry in his own name, an essential requirement for completing the transaction. By doing so, the accused is alleged to have dishonestly induced the complainant and caused financial loss.

Following the inquiry, police concluded that the transaction was carried out under misleading circumstances, amounting to cheating. On these grounds, a case has been formally registered against the accused under Section 420 IPC. At present, one complainant has been cited in the case, and no recovery has been made so far.

The police have initiated further investigation to examine documents, financial transactions, and other relevant evidence connected to the alleged offence. Officials stated that appropriate legal action would be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.