Police register FIR in alleged cattle smuggling case, probe underway

An FIR has been registered against individuals accused of involvement in alleged cattle smuggling in Phagwara, marking a significant development in efforts aimed at cattle protection and animal welfare.

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Speaking on the matter, Anu Sharma, president of Light for Lives and National and vice-president of the Human Rights Council, welcomed the police action and credited the development to the prompt intervention and sustained efforts of Phagwara SP Madhavi Sharma. She stated that the senior police officer treated the matter with seriousness and ensured that the necessary legal process was initiated, resulting in the registration of the FIR against the accused.

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Anu Sharma expressed her gratitude to SP Madhavi Sharma for what she described as her commitment, sensitivity and proactive approach towards addressing complaints related to cattle protection.

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She further expressed hope that strict and effective action would continue to be taken against offences related to illegal cattle transportation and other violations of law, strengthening public confidence in the legal system and ensuring accountability.

Police officials have not yet released further details regarding the investigation. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.