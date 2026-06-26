DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Police register FIR in alleged cattle smuggling case, probe underway

Police register FIR in alleged cattle smuggling case, probe underway

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 11:12 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

An FIR has been registered against individuals accused of involvement in alleged cattle smuggling in Phagwara, marking a significant development in efforts aimed at cattle protection and animal welfare.

Advertisement

Speaking on the matter, Anu Sharma, president of Light for Lives and National and vice-president of the Human Rights Council, welcomed the police action and credited the development to the prompt intervention and sustained efforts of Phagwara SP Madhavi Sharma. She stated that the senior police officer treated the matter with seriousness and ensured that the necessary legal process was initiated, resulting in the registration of the FIR against the accused.

Advertisement

Anu Sharma expressed her gratitude to SP Madhavi Sharma for what she described as her commitment, sensitivity and proactive approach towards addressing complaints related to cattle protection.

Advertisement

She further expressed hope that strict and effective action would continue to be taken against offences related to illegal cattle transportation and other violations of law, strengthening public confidence in the legal system and ensuring accountability.

Police officials have not yet released further details regarding the investigation. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts