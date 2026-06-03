Police register Rs40 lakh fraud case, arrest youth with heroin in separate action

Phagwara witnessed two significant criminal cases registered last night involving an alleged high-value financial fraud and a narcotics recovery, prompting police to register separate cases and intensify investigations.

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Phagwara SP Madhvi Sharma told here today that in the first case, Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Regency Phagwara alleged that he was cheated in a vehicle transaction involving a bank-financed car valued at approximately Rs 40 lakh. According to the complaint, the accused Harjit Singh resident of Amritsar allegedly obtained possession of the vehicle through false assurances and failed to honour the associated loan commitments.

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The complainant further alleged that despite repeated requests, the vehicle was neither returned nor were the financial obligations fulfilled. Following a preliminary inquiry into the allegations, police registered a case under relevant provisions related to cheating and launched an investigation into the matter.

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In a separate anti-narcotics operation, Sadar Phagwara Police arrested a youth identified as Michel, resident of Friends Colony during routine patrolling and search operations. Police officials stated that 15 grams of heroin was allegedly recovered from the accused during the search.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The seized contraband has been taken into police possession for further legal proceedings. SP Madhvi said investigations in both cases are ongoing. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigations.