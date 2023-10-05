Police remand of Wahids extended

Phagwara, October 4
Akali leader Jarnail Singh Wahid, his wife Rupinder Kaur and son Sandeep Wahid, who were arrested by the Vigilance Department in a case of land encroachment on September 30, were produced before the Judicial Magistrate, Kapurthala, Supreet Kaur, after the completion of three-day police remand this afternoon.
A Vigilance team, led by DSP Jatinderjit Singh, sought their police remand to investigate financial transactions done by the family. Karanjot Singh Jhikka, lawyer of the Wahid family, strongly opposed the request of the Vigilance team. Keeping in view the request, the judge sent the Wahid trio to police remand for two more days. The Wahids would be produced before the court now on October 6.
