Police return 43 stolen phones to owners; Rs 4L to online fraud victims

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 21

The district police today handed over 43 mobile phones to their owners, stolen at different places in the district. Addressing mediapersons at the Police Lines here today, SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said an amount of Rs 4,19,519 cheated from 15 people during the last two months was also recovered by cyber cell of the police and was returned to the owners.

Chahal said the Government of India had released a website through which common people can block their mobile phones by filling the information of their lost device. He said in this regard instructions had also been issued to SHOs and in-charge Sanjh Kendras. He said if a mobile seller or any other person wanted to buy a mobile phone, then he should buy it after verifying completely. He warned that strict action would be taken on buying or selling a stolen mobile phone. On the occasion, he was accompanied by SP investigation-cum-nodal officer cyber cell Sarabjit Singh Bahia, DSP EOCC Jagir Singh.

