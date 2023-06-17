Police: Revoke arms licence of Amritpal's aide

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 16

The Nakodar Sadar police have recommended Tut Kalan village resident Omkar Nath’s arms licence for cancellation, down to the fact that he is a follower of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh.

Station House Officer (SHO) Gurinder Jit Singh Nagra, in an official communication to higher authorities, stated, “The arms licence granted to Nath was verified by Assistant Sub-Inspector Amrik Singh through the village sarpanch, Balwant Singh.

The SHO noted that Nath owns a revolver and that his arms licence is valid till June 2026. The SHO added that the police have confirmed from various sources that Nath is sympathetic to the ideology of ‘Waris Punjab De’.

The SHO impressed upon the higher authorities the need to revoke Nath’s arms licence, warning that he could engage in ‘anti-social activities’.