Police seize heroin, arrest 4 in separate ops

The district police arrested four persons in separate cases while intensifying their crackdown on drug trafficking and substance abuse. The Mehtiana police arrested three suspects and recovered 77 grams of heroin on Sunday.

SHO, Mehtiana, Inspector Rajinder Singh said ASI Kaushal Chander, in-charge of Ajnoha police post, along with police personnel, was on patrol duty in Ajnoha village. When the police party reached Wadhan Road, a car approaching from the opposite direction was stopped and searched.

During the search of the vehicle, the police recovered 77 grams of heroin, 48 cut pieces used for preparing drug packets and one silver paper. In another incident, the police apprehended a youth consuming drugs on the road from Phuglana village to Ahrana Kalan. He was identified as Balwinder Singh. Meanwhile, the Hajipur police registered a separate case under the NDPS Act against another youth.