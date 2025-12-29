DT
Police seize heroin, arrest 4 in separate ops

Police seize heroin, arrest 4 in separate ops

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 09:32 AM Dec 29, 2025 IST
The district police arrested four persons in separate cases while intensifying their crackdown on drug trafficking and substance abuse. The Mehtiana police arrested three suspects and recovered 77 grams of heroin on Sunday.

SHO, Mehtiana, Inspector Rajinder Singh said ASI Kaushal Chander, in-charge of Ajnoha police post, along with police personnel, was on patrol duty in Ajnoha village. When the police party reached Wadhan Road, a car approaching from the opposite direction was stopped and searched.

During the search of the vehicle, the police recovered 77 grams of heroin, 48 cut pieces used for preparing drug packets and one silver paper. In another incident, the police apprehended a youth consuming drugs on the road from Phuglana village to Ahrana Kalan. He was identified as Balwinder Singh. Meanwhile, the Hajipur police registered a separate case under the NDPS Act against another youth.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

