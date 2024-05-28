Police stop girl’s cremation over suspicion, send body for autopsy

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 27

An unusual incident unfolded at Bulandpur crematorium here after a family from Parshuram Nagar arrived to perform the last rites of a girl.

Local residents reported the incident to the police, following which a team from the Division Number 8 police station reached the spot and took the body into its custody.

As per information, local residents grew suspicious when they saw the family transporting the body on a scooter, following which they informed the police. After getting information, the police reached the spot and found the girl’s body lying on the pyre with preparations underway for cremation. The police called an ambulance and secured the body for further investigation.

Station House Officer (SHO) Gurmeet Singh said they were alerted by residents due to the mysterious circumstances surrounding the girl’s death. Consequently, they took action and sent the body to the Civil Hospital for postmortem examination.

He said preliminary investigations suggest that the girl suffered from health issues and died of prolonged illness. However, the exact cause of the death would be confirmed after the postmortem report.

When questioned about the family’s decision to proceed with the cremation late at night, SHO Gurmeet Singh said the investigations were on and there would be clarity once the postmortem report was available. Cremation will be done under police supervision after the postmortem, he said.

