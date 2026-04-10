Police strengthen surveillance with CCTV network

Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora along with SP Madhvi Sharma conducted a detailed inspection of the ongoing installation of a high-tech CCTV surveillance system and its centralised control room at the SP office in Phagwara.

Advertisement

During the visit, the SSP reviewed the progress of the project and assessed the technical setup being put in place. He informed that more than 100 high-range, modern CCTV cameras are being installed at strategic and sensitive locations across the city. These cameras, equipped with advanced monitoring capabilities, are expected to become operational soon.

Advertisement

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, SSP Toora said the surveillance network would act as a “constant watch” over criminal and anti-social elements, significantly improving the ability of the police to prevent and detect crime. He added that the system will also play a crucial role in traffic management, as violations captured on camera will enable the traffic police to issue online challans efficiently and transparently.

Advertisement

The centralised control room being established at the SP office will allow real-time monitoring of multiple locations, ensuring quick response to any suspicious or unlawful activity. Officials noted that the integration of technology into routine policing will enhance coordination and strengthen law enforcement capabilities.

Meanwhile, as part of ongoing efforts to maintain law and order, a police team led by Phagwara SP Madhvi Sharma carried out a search operation in Chhaj Colony, a locality considered sensitive due to past incidents. The operation involved thorough checking and verification aimed at deterring criminal activities and ensuring a sense of security among residents.

Advertisement

SSP Toora said such operations will continue in different parts of the city as part of a broader strategy to curb illegal activities and maintain peace. The department reiterated its commitment to proactive policing, combining technological advancements with field-level action to ensure effective law enforcement. SSP has urged citizens to cooperate with the police and adhere to traffic and legal norms, emphasising that strict action would be taken against violators.