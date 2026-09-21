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Home / Jalandhar / Police targeted in drive-by shooting, two arrested

Police targeted in drive-by shooting, two arrested

The police claimed that the accused pulled out a pistol and attempted to shoot the police post in-charge

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:47 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Bullet marks on the wall of a shop at Jalandhar Chowk.
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A man allegedly opened fire at the police personnel during a midnight checkpoint operation at Jalandhar Chowk after a Scorpio SUV was stopped for routine document verification. The police claimed that the accused pulled out a pistol and attempted to shoot the police post in-charge before being overpowered.

According to Jandiala police post in-charge Narinder Mohan, a naka had been set up at Jalandhar Chowk when a black Scorpio (PB-08-GB-1101), coming from the Phagwara side, was stopped around midnight. As the occupants were asked to produce their driving licence and identification documents, the man seated beside the driver allegedly pulled out a pistol.

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Mohan said that when he asked the accused to show his identification, the latter allegedly pointed the weapon at him and attempted to fire with the intention of killing him.

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Mohan said he immediately grabbed the accused’s right arm and pushed it aside, following which the accused allegedly fired two rounds. The bullets, however, struck the wall of a nearby shop and did not injure any police personnel.

With the help of other police personnel, the alleged attacker was overpowered and the pistol seized. The accused was identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Mani Shoker, a resident of Atti village under the Phillaur police station area.

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The driver of the vehicle was identified as Dilpreet Singh, a resident of Dharam Singh Wala village in Fatehgarh Sahib district. When questioned about the licence for the recovered weapon, neither of the two men could produce any valid arms licence, the police said.

During examination of the foreign-made pistol, the police recovered three live cartridges from the magazine and found two spent shells. A case has been registered against both accused at the Jalandhar Sadar police station under relevant provisions of law. Further investigation is underway.

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