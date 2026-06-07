Police team attacked during op against gangsters in Kapurthala

A police operation aimed at intercepting members of a suspected criminal gang turned violent when officers allegedly came under attack near Hamira Bridge in Subhanpur. Acting on a tip-off, an anti-narcotics police team had laid a check-point after receiving information that several individuals involved in criminal activities, including robbery and drug trafficking, were travelling towards the area on motorcycles.

Advertisement

When the police signalled the suspects to stop, the occupants allegedly attempted to evade arrest and launched an attack on the police party. Investigators stated that chilli powder was thrown at officers and an attempt was made to assault personnel with a sharp-edged weapon. The police managed to avoid injuries and chased them.

Advertisement

During the pursuit, one motorcycle reportedly skidded off the road, leading to the apprehension of two suspects identified as Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi, and Parukh. Weapons, mobile phones and other articles were recovered from their possession. Several other suspects managed to flee and are being traced.

Advertisement

Police officials said the arrested individuals are being questioned and further raids are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

A case under various sections related to attempt to murder, obstructing public servants, unlawful assembly and other offences was registered at Subhanpur Police Station.