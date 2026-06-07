icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Police team attacked during op against gangsters in Kapurthala

Police team attacked during op against gangsters in Kapurthala

Two arrested

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 05:26 PM Jun 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A police operation aimed at intercepting members of a suspected criminal gang turned violent when officers allegedly came under attack near Hamira Bridge in Subhanpur. Acting on a tip-off, an anti-narcotics police team had laid a check-point after receiving information that several individuals involved in criminal activities, including robbery and drug trafficking, were travelling towards the area on motorcycles.

Advertisement

When the police signalled the suspects to stop, the occupants allegedly attempted to evade arrest and launched an attack on the police party. Investigators stated that chilli powder was thrown at officers and an attempt was made to assault personnel with a sharp-edged weapon. The police managed to avoid injuries and chased them.

Advertisement

During the pursuit, one motorcycle reportedly skidded off the road, leading to the apprehension of two suspects identified as Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi, and Parukh. Weapons, mobile phones and other articles were recovered from their possession. Several other suspects managed to flee and are being traced.

Advertisement

Police officials said the arrested individuals are being questioned and further raids are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

A case under various sections related to attempt to murder, obstructing public servants, unlawful assembly and other offences was registered at Subhanpur Police Station.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts