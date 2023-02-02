‘Police to resolve NRIs’ issues’

Jalandhar, February 2
To solve the issues and concerns of Punjabi diaspora, the NRI Affairs Police chief will now solve their problems by talking through video conferences once or twice a month. This was disclosed by the Executive Director of North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) Satnam Singh Chahal after the meeting with NRI Affairs police chief Parveen Kumar Sinha, who listened to all issues and concerns very patiently.
Matters of matrimonial and land grabbing were also discussed. Chahal mentioned that the victimised immigrant Punjabis couldn’t come to Punjab again and again to get their problems solved. Therefore, sitting in their own homes, through video conference, the problems of the diaspora should be solved. He said migrant Punjabis have a great contribution in the all-round development of Punjab, so their contribution couldn’t be forgotten.
