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Home / Jalandhar / Police told to ensure ‘utmost sensitivity’ in sacrilege probes

Police told to ensure ‘utmost sensitivity’ in sacrilege probes

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:47 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Bureau of Investigation has moved to institutionalise respect in the handling of sacrilege cases, issuing a fresh directive to all Commissioners of Police and SSPs across the state.

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Director LK Yadav reminded officers of the earlier circular and emphasised that investigations must be conducted with “utmost sensitivity and neutrality,” ensuring that no act of inquiry results in further disrespect to sacred material.

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The circular requires the police to adopt clinical and objective language in case diaries, FIRs, and charge-sheets. To prevent inflammatory phrasing, the bureau has circulated an amended compilation of 52 reverential terms, including Paawan Saroop, Paavan Ang, Rumala Sahib, Chaur Sahib, Akhand Paath, Sukhaasan Asthhan, and Agan Bhet Sewa, which investigators must use consistently in all official references.

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The directive further mandates coordination with religious custodians, adherence to Sikh Rehat Maryada and strict scene management protocols. Dual perimeter cordoning, high-resolution photography and videography, and prompt handover of sacred material to custodians are now compulsory. Witness statements and exhibits must be documented using the codified reverential terms, while custodians such as Granthi Singh and Sewadar are to be consulted and their presence recorded during evidence handling.

Later, speaking to this correspondent, Yadav explained the rationale behind the move:

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“Our objective is twofold — to uphold the sanctity of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and to maintain the legal integrity of investigations. By codifying reverential terminology, we ensure that justice is pursued without inflaming sentiments, and that every stage of investigation, report preparation, and trial reflects respect.”

He stressed that governance must remain neutral in matters of faith but cannot allow faith to be disrespected in the pursuit of justice. “This framework balances legal sanctity with religious reverence,” Yadav said, “and strengthens public trust in law enforcement.”

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