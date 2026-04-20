Police urge committees to act against drugs at Bilga awareness meet

As part of its ongoing campaign against drug abuse, "Yudh Nashiyan Virudh," Jalandhar Rural Police held an awareness meeting with members of drug committees at Police Station Bilga.

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The meeting was held under the directions of Harvinder Singh Virk, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar Rural.

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During the session, members of drug committees from villages under the jurisdiction of Police Station Bilga were sensitised about the growing menace of drug abuse and its adverse impact on individuals, families and society. It was emphasised that drug addiction is a serious social evil that weakens health, disrupts family life and undermines the social fabric.

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Committee members were urged to actively spread awareness in their respective areas and guide the youth towards a healthy and drug-free lifestyle. Emphasis was laid on organising regular awareness meetings at the village level, ensuring timely treatment and rehabilitation of drug-affected individuals and adopting a collective approach to eradicate the drug menace.

Participants were also encouraged to immediately report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking. For public convenience, a helpline number 9779100200 was shared to facilitate reporting of drug-related and other illegal activities.