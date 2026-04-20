icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Police urge committees to act against drugs at Bilga awareness meet

Police urge committees to act against drugs at Bilga awareness meet

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:37 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jalandhar police officials and villagers during an anti-drug campaign meeting at village Bilga.
Advertisement

As part of its ongoing campaign against drug abuse, "Yudh Nashiyan Virudh," Jalandhar Rural Police held an awareness meeting with members of drug committees at Police Station Bilga.

Advertisement

The meeting was held under the directions of Harvinder Singh Virk, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar Rural.

Advertisement

During the session, members of drug committees from villages under the jurisdiction of Police Station Bilga were sensitised about the growing menace of drug abuse and its adverse impact on individuals, families and society. It was emphasised that drug addiction is a serious social evil that weakens health, disrupts family life and undermines the social fabric.

Advertisement

Committee members were urged to actively spread awareness in their respective areas and guide the youth towards a healthy and drug-free lifestyle. Emphasis was laid on organising regular awareness meetings at the village level, ensuring timely treatment and rehabilitation of drug-affected individuals and adopting a collective approach to eradicate the drug menace.

Participants were also encouraged to immediately report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking. For public convenience, a helpline number 9779100200 was shared to facilitate reporting of drug-related and other illegal activities.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts