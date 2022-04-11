Policy for safeguarding interests of NRIs on govt agenda: Minister

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 10

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats and NRIs Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday announced that a comprehensive policy for safeguarding interests of non-resident Indians besides further ensuring their immense contribution in all-round development of villages was on the anvil.

Saying that the draft of the policy will be prepared in next two weeks, which is to be discussed with NRIs for further changes, if needed. The Aam Aadmi Party’s Government is focusing on major reforms in rural development, which can be possible promptly with the wholehearted cooperation and help of NRIs, said the minister adding that once the policy comes into effect, Punjabi diaspora would get their works done in a seamless manner.

Pointing out that the issues pertaining to properties of NRIs, their legal cases and matrimonial disputes will be the major theme of the upcoming policy, Dhaliwal said the plan would also concentrate to make a strong connect with NRIs for overall development of villages.

In another significant step, the minister said nodal officers were being deputed in all districts for facilitation of NRIs. He said NRIs would meet these nodal officers in case of any grievance related to civil and police administration, who would further direct the officers concerned to act as per law without any delay.

Citing that the NRI Department had made an appeal to Punjabi diaspora a few days back soliciting their support and help for rural development, the minister said family members of a US-based NRI from Athoula village met him yesterday and apprised about their plan for construction of village smart primary school at a cost of Rs50 lakh.

The minister, while addressing a gathering in school premises, also announced that the no objection certificates would be provided instantly to ensure speedy work execution in villages. Dhaliwal, on the spot, directed the officials of forest and education departments to issue requisite NOCs so that the construction of Smart Primary School could be initiated within day or two.