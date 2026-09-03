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Home / Jalandhar / Political, farm leaders bid farewell to Comrade Samra

Political, farm leaders bid farewell to Comrade Samra

Died on September 2 after battling illness

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:38 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Thousands of political activists, farmers' leaders and admirers gathered at Samrai village on Thursday to bid a final farewell to veteran CPI (ML) New Democracy leader Ajmer Singh Samra, whose death was described as an irreparable loss to progressive and people's movements in Punjab.

Comrade Samra was cremated at his native village Samrai on Thursday. He passed away around 1 am on September 2 after battling illness for a few days.

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Leaders and workers of various political parties and organisations, besides relatives and admirers from across Punjab, attended the cremation in large numbers.

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Party state leaders Kulwinder Singh Waraich and Gurmukh Singh said an event to pay tribute to Comrade Samra at Samrai will be held on September 8.

CPI (ML) New Democracy national leader Comrade YK, RMPI national general secretary Comrade Mangat Ram Pasla, CPI (ML) New Democracy state leader Comrade Kulwinder Singh Waraich, Tarsem Peter, Desh Bhagat Yadgar Committee, Jalandhar, president Kulwant Singh Sandhu, CPI (ML) Liberation state secretary Comrade Gurmeet Singh Bakhtpura, Revolutionary Centre Punjab general secretary Kanwaljit Khanna, Surkh Leeh Editor Jaspal Jassi, Jamhoori Adhikar Sabha Punjab state leader Narbhinder and Kirti Kisan Union state president Nirbhay Singh Dhudike paid tributes to Comrade Ajmer Singh Samra.

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They said he struggled throughout his life to change the prevailing systems and free society from loot, casteism and to uphold ideas of secularism, benefiting the workers, farmers and other hardworking people. He was a trustee of the Desh Bhagat Yadgar Committee and was also the president of the committee twice. Leaders said he devoted his entire life to the people and the working class. Since his college days till now, he led many struggles.

Tributes were paid to him by leaders of the United Kisan Morcha, Democratic Employees Federation, Zamin Prapti Sangharsh Committee, Pendu Mazdoor Union Punjab, Naujawan Bharat Sabha, Istri Jagriti Manch and Desh Bhagat Yadgar Committee.

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