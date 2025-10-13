DT
Political leaders unite at 35th annual mass marriage ceremony in Phagwara

Political leaders unite at 35th annual mass marriage ceremony in Phagwara

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:00 AM Oct 13, 2025 IST
In a remarkable display of social harmony, political leaders from diverse backgrounds gathered on Saturday for the 35th annual mass marriage ceremony organised by the Sarb Naujwan Sabha and Sarb Naujwan Welfare Society, with support from the Chardi Kala Sikh Organisation (UK).

The event, held at Khalsa Senior Secondary School in Model Town, Phagwara, saw the solemnisation of marriages for twelve couples from various communities.

The ceremony was notable not only for its communal significance but also for the sight of political figures from rival parties sharing the same stage, setting aside ideological differences in the spirit of social welfare. Dignitaries present included Former Union Minister of State Som Parkash, Vijay Sampla, Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, Lok Sabha Member Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, AAP State Spokesman Harnoor Singh Maan, Former Minister Joginder Singh Maan, AAP leader Daljit Raju, Mayor Ram Pal Uppal, Deputy Mayors Tej Pal Basra and Vikki Sood and several representatives from various political, social, and religious organizations.

Speaking at the event, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal praised the Sabha’s continuous efforts in promoting social equality and supporting underprivileged families through such initiatives. He also announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh from his Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund to aid the Sabha’s social welfare projects.

The newlywed couples were presented with dowry items and household essentials to start their married lives. Guests were served breakfast, lunch and evening tea as part of the festivities. Chairman Sukhwinder Kumar expressed his gratitude to all guests, dignitaries and organisations for their support, emphasising the Sabha’s commitment to fostering unity, peace, and communal harmony.

