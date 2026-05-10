Political row erupts over CM Mann’s Shukrana Yatra announcements

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's announcements during the government's "Shukrana Yatra" in Phagwara on Wednesday triggered a sharp political confrontation, with opposition parties accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of making "misleading and politically motivated promises" ahead of elections.

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Addressing a public gathering at Gandhi Chowk, the Chief Minister announced the proposed reopening of the long-closed JCT Mills, clearance of pending dues of sugarcane farmers associated with Golden Sandhar Sugar Mill and revival of the historic JCT football team besides assurance to consider to make Phagwara as district head quarter.

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Mann said the initiatives would restore industrial activity, create employment opportunities and revive Phagwara's historic industrial and sporting identity. Soon after the announcements, Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal launched a strong attack on the Chief Minister, accusing him of making "false claims" regarding the reopening of JCT Mills. Dhaliwal questioned the government on when production would actually begin, how many workers would be employed and what investment plan had been finalised for the revival project.

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He alleged that industries cannot be restarted merely through speeches and publicity campaigns and claimed that Punjab was already facing serious challenges including unemployment, industrial migration, mounting debt and economic instability. Dhaliwal further criticised the temporary patchwork carried out on the Phagwara-Banga road ahead of the Chief Minister's visit, alleging that the road had remained neglected for years and required complete reconstruction rather than cosmetic repairs.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Ranjit Singh Khurana accused the Chief Minister of turning the "Shukrana Yatra" into a political campaign under the cover of religious sentiment. Khurana alleged that despite repeated promises by Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, the government once again failed to make any concrete announcement regarding the long-pending demand to grant district headquarters status to Phagwara.

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Khurana also criticised the extensive security arrangements during the Chief Minister's visit, claiming it contradicted Mann's earlier public statements against VIP security culture. He alleged that the ruling party was attempting to regain political ground through emotional and publicity-driven campaigns ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Senior BJP leaders including former Rajya Sabha MP Avinash Rai Khanna, former Union Minister Som Parkash, Arun Khosla, Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal and social activist Parminder Mehta also questioned the Chief Minister's announcements, alleging that no clarity was provided regarding the reopening of JCT Mills, settlement of sugar mill dues, or district headquarters status for Phagwara.

The BJP leaders termed the announcements "misleading" and accused the Chief Minister of politicising religious events for electoral gains.