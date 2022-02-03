Poll 2022: 801 violations reported in 25 days in Jal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 2

The election cell in Jalandhar has received 801 complaints (776 on cVIGIL App, 25 on helpline number) of poll violations till February 2. Of these, 744 complaints have been resolved. Besides, seven to eight notices have been issued to various political parties and as many as five FIRs were registered.

Violating the Model Code of Conduct, wall paintings, hoarding continue to deface various parts of the city. Photos: Malkiat Singh

Violating the Model Code of Conduct, wall paintings, hoarding continue to deface various parts of the city. Photos: Malkiat Singh

It was on January 8, the Election Commission declared elections for Punjab and thereby imposed the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) asking District Election Officers to execute the code guidelines.

Talking to Jalandhar Tribune, Ashika Jain, Nodal Officer for implementation of MCC, said in the past 25 days, 776 complaints were received on cVIGIL App, of which 52 were received on Wednesday. Besides, 25 complaints were received on helpline number 1950.

“Most of these complaints were against violating EC guidelines related to gatherings and rallies. Besides, the complaints were also related to pasting advertising posters on the walls of private and public properties by the supporters of political leaders,” she added. She further said that whatever complaints are received, the election cell makes sure to resolve them within 24 hours.

Returning Officer Harpreet Atwal said 81 flying squad teams are on duty 24x7 in all assembly segments to ensure strict implementation of EC guidelines. Besides, 27 vehicles are on road with surveillance teams in three shifts to keep a close tab on political activities. These vehicles have three personnel — one operator, one policeman and a driver.