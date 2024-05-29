Poll buzz missing in border village, residents complain of apathy, drug trade

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Muhawa/Daoke (Indo-Pak border), May 28

From Attari-Chabal road, when one turns to Muhawa village, a gate constructed in the memory of freedom fighter Mohan Singh Muhawa welcomes you.

The village is located one kilometer inside from the barbed fence along the international border (IB) with Pakistan. The usual hustle and bustle witnessed during elections is conspicuous by its absence from the border villages. Though people talk about issues concerning the border villages and sometimes about the prospects of different political parties in the Lok Sabha elections, they sound least enthusiastic about the polls.

“No politician shows his face once the elections are over, whether it is assembly elections or Lok Sabha polls. Now we expect the least from these politicians,” said Maan Singh of Muhawa village who was working in his fields.

The village belongs to noted freedom fighter Mohan Singh Muhawa who participated in the freedom struggle and other movements like Moga Chhina Morcha besides leading movements against communal riots during the partition. The land also boasts of its connection with great Namdhari sect preachers including Kesar Singh Muhawa, informed senior farmer leader Ratan Singh Randhawa.

However, it is now plagued by rampant drug abuse and smuggling of narcotics by anti-national elements across the border fence.

“There is no denying that the problem of drug abuse in the border belt is rampant, but why single out Punjab only. The major consignments were now being smuggled via the Gujarat sea route,” said Mukhtar Singh, a senior leader of Jamhoori Kisan Sabha.

The absence of proper education and health facilities is another major issue concerning the people here, said Malkeet Singh of the village. “We have two government schools here but they never had sanctioned strength. The school authorities had hired some private teachers to teach students,” he pointed out. He added that in case of an emergency, they have to visit hospitals in the city which is located over 35 km from their village.

“A major issue faced by the farmers is about tilling of land across the barbed fence. We have limited time for working in the fields. Much of our land is across the fence. Though BSF officials assured us about extending the timings and facilitating them, it was never fulfilled,” said Gurnam Singh of Daoke village.

Daoke village is surrounded by barbed fence from three sides.

Drone & drugs

The Border Security Force has confiscated a packet of contraband dropped by a drone from Roranwala Khurd village located near the Indo-Pak border in Attari sub-division. The village is situated near Muhawa.

According to a BSF spokesman, the packet contained around 500 grams of heroin. He said that around 6.14 am, BSF troops successfully recovered a packet of suspected heroin from the outskirts of village Roranwala Khurd. The contraband was wrapped in a blue colour polythene bag. A nylon ring was found attached with the packet

