Poll date nearing, prominent leaders give it all to woo voters

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 30

As the byelection to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency is drawing closer, the campaigning by parties is intensifying. Multiple rallies, public meetings, interactions and what not — with packed schedules amid tight timelines, leaders are finding it hard to keep up.

Even as candidates themselves follow a busy 7 am to 10 pm hectic schedule in a charged campaign trail, their senior leaders are on a much similar hectic trail across the city and the hinterland.

Across party lines, a host of party leaders have descended in Jalandhar to campaign for their respective candidates.

Personal connect: SAD-BSP candidate Sukhwinder Sukhi strike a chord with elderly voters during the campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha byelection in Jalandhar on Sunday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

In the morning, a booth-level gathering of 33 events of BJP leaders across mandals and constituencies marked the live broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ which in turn became a booth mobilisation event for the BJP in view of the Jalandhar bypoll.

The senior leadership of the Congress traversed the various areas (primarily rural areas) of Jalandhar hosting a series of campaign meetings for AAP candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary. After holding a roadshow in the Jalandhar West constituency yesterday, AAP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku hosted a rally in villages across Jalandhar Cantt, mainly in Jamsher, Jandiala, Deena, Khambra and Dayanand Chowk.

From the BJP, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Som Parkash, state president Ashwini Sharma, and a host of party leaders, including Saudan Singh, Narinder Raina, Jangi Lal Mahajan, Raj Kumar Verka, Avinash Chander, Jiwan Gupta, Rajesh Bagha and Subhash Sharma among others attended the broadcast at booth-level events.

Congress leaders traversed hinterland to hold campaign rallies. Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi hosted campaign meetings across villages in the Jalandhar Cantt constituencies at villages Lakhanpal, Sarhali, Dadowal, Kukar Pind, Khusropur among others. Party President Raja Warring traversed areas in the Jalandhar Central constituency and held several meetings with the party leadership. Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur called on the Bishop’s House this morning then addressed campaign meetings across Jalandhar villages.

BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal after campaigning across Jalandhar villages held a press conference asserting his commitment to the completion of the languishing Smart City projects in the city with senior party leaders. While Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also called upon SAD chief Sukhbir Badal to express condolences today, the SAD-BSP canddiate tavelled several areas on the campaign meets.