POLL VAULT

Tribune News Service

As the much-awaited counting day for the Punjab Assembly election arrives on Thursday, Tribune lensmen Malkiat Singh and Sarabjit Singh catch those nervous moments of the Doaba-based candidates a day before. While many candidates were seen paying obeisance at holy places to seek the blessings of Almighty, others were bracing up for last-hour arrangements at counting centres

AAP candidate from Phagwara Joginder Mann meditates at his place.

Nine counting centres in Jalandhar

With the district administration finalising the arrangements for the counting of the votes, the stage is all set for the completion of the counting of votes for the all nine Assembly segments of Jalandhar. Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori said 14 counting tables have been set up this time for each Assembly segment. Pertinently, the counting of votes would take place simultaneously at all counting halls from 8 am. Thori said votes of five (VVPAT) machines from each assembly segment would be counted separately after the counting of votes from electronic voting machines. He also said the EVM and VVPAT machines were constantly under CCTV surveillance with three-tier security.

Drum players all geared up to be hired by political clients a day ahead of election results in Jalandhar.

658 on duty in Hoshiarpur

As per the directions of the Election Commission, two counting halls have been set up for each Assembly constituency with seven counting tables each (total 14 tables per Assembly constituency). In addition, comprehensive arrangements have been made for counting of the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot Paper System (ETPBS) and the postal ballot papers, said District Election Officer Apneet Riyait.

Phillaur Congress candidate Vikramjit Chaudhary checks arrangements at a counting centre in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

She said 658 personnel have been deployed for counting of votes and the entire counting process would be supervised by seven observers appointed by the Election Commission. The District Electoral Officer told the reporters that 8,84,273 votes have been polled besides the district has received about 10,000 postal ballots.

Congress minister and Kapurthala candidate Rana Gurjeet Singh holds a meeting with his supporters.

Tight security in Nawanshahr

All arrangements have been put in place by the district administration to ensure free and fair counting of votes at all three assembly segments of Nawanshahr. The counting of votes would be held in 16 rounds in Nawanshahr, while it would be finished in 15 rounds each at Banga and Balachaur.

Jalandhar Central BJP candidate holds a meeting with his counting agents and workers at his place in Jalandhar.

Votes of five Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines from each Assembly segment would be counted separately after the counting of votes from the 614 electronic voting machines. Moreover, 300 employees have been deployed by the administration at three counting centres to ensure smooth and timely completion of counting. Besides, 681 police and CAPF personnel are deployed to provide tight security and keep vigil on the counting operations.

Akali candidate from Jalandhar Cantonment Jagbir Brar seeking blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Fate of 35 to be decided in Kapurthala

The fate of 35 candidates in fray across four constituencies will be decided on Thursday. The arrangements of counting of votes for the four constituencies of Phagwara, Bholath, Sultanpur Lodhi and Kapurthala have been ensured at the counting centre set up at the Virsa Vihar, Kapurthala.

A visit to the Congress Bhawan.

The counting of all the four constituencies in Kapurthala will take place at Virsa Vihar, for which two halls (per constituency) have been designated. As many as 400 employees will carry out the counting process.

State BJP poll office showed little enthusiasm by workers of both parties.

The counting of the constituencies will be completed in a maximum of 14 rounds. At Bholath the process will be held in 13 rounds. Votes from a total of 793 VVPAT machines will be counted in Kapurthala.