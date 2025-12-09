Pollution board conducts session on solid waste management

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Regional Office Kapurthala, in collaboration with Municipal Council Sultanpur Lodhi, Nagar Panchayat Lohian khas, Nagar Panchayat Dhilwan, Nagar Panchayat, Nadala, Nagar Panchayat, Begowal and Nagar Panchayat, Bholath successfully organised an awareness-cum-training session for Safai Sewaks and field staff on the prevention of solid waste burning and the promotion of proper waste segregation practices.

Around 250 participants attended the session. The participants were sensitised about the harmful health and environmental impacts of solid waste burning and were educated on the importance of segregating wet and dry waste at the source.

During the session, all participants took a pledge to strictly avoid the burning of solid waste, ensure proper segregation, and actively motivate residents to adopt these practices to contribute towards a cleaner, healthier, and pollution-free environment.