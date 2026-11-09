Pollution throws athletes' routine off track in Jalandhar

A day after Diwali, rising pollution levels and deteriorating air quality have begun affecting athletes’ training sessions, with coaches and players saying that the pollution affects breathing and reduces stamina during intensive physical activities.

With running, cardio and other high intensity workouts forming an essential part of their daily routines, athletes are finding it tough to train outdoors as they are exposed to polluted air. Coaches, too, have been forced to modify their schedules and reduce the intensity of training to minimise the impact on players’ health.

Sarabjit Singh Happy, senior athletics coach with the Sports Department, said he trains athletes early in the morning. However, with air quality worsening, he changed the schedule and asked players to report to the ground at 11 am instead.

“Pollution has a major impact on an athlete’s health. Since athletes breathe heavily during physical activity, they end up inhaling more polluted air, which can adversely affect their lungs,” he said.

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“Ek do mahine buri halat rehndi hai. It is a problem for athletes. They fall ill and their training gets affected. We cannot make them undergo full training. Their immunity also becomes weak,” he added.

Bikramjit Singh, a javelin throw coach, with the department said although he conducts training sessions everyday, he had to cancel the morning session today because of the pollution. “Pollution definitely has an impact on the players,” he said.

Even the young athletes, who are preparing for important competitions, shared the same. Gaurav Kumar, 16, who is scheduled to participate in the SGFI Nationals in Madhya Pradesh from tomorrow, said the pollution affects the ability to train.

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“After Diwali, this happens every year. We get tired easily and experience breathlessness at times,” he said.

Maya, a national-level athlete, who recently won a bronze medal in the 400-metre event at the Junior National Championships held in Chennai, also said pollution affects her workout routine.

“I already have bad throat. Workout te affect hunda hai. Breathing vich difficulty aundi hai,” she said, describing how throat irritation and other issues impact the routine practice.

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Kulbir Singh, another player preparing for a competition scheduled in December, said working out has also become difficult amid the deteriorating air quality.