Pollywood stars enthral students in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 9

The Youth Welfare Department of HMV College organised a musical entertainment event under the guidance of Principal Prof Ajay Sareen and Dean Youth Welfare Navroop. Prominent singers and actress, Nimrat Khaira, Sargun Mehta and Ammy Virk were invited to enthrall the audience with their melodious singing as well as to promote their upcoming Punjabi Film Saunkan Saunkane.