Pollywood stars enthral students in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, May 9
The Youth Welfare Department of HMV College organised a musical entertainment event under the guidance of Principal Prof Ajay Sareen and Dean Youth Welfare Navroop. Prominent singers and actress, Nimrat Khaira, Sargun Mehta and Ammy Virk were invited to enthrall the audience with their melodious singing as well as to promote their upcoming Punjabi Film Saunkan Saunkane.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will reconsider sedition law, Supreme Court needn't examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre
Hearing on petitions challenging Section 124A today
Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali
No loss of life reported | CFSL team visits spot
China keeping border row alive: Army Chief General Manoj Pande
Pre-April 2020 status quo must
Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu
Sidhu praises ‘humble’ Mann | Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ...